Necessary or unnecessary?

By Victor Valladares

Staff Writer

Picture provided by Timothy Rosales

The Los Angeles Fire Department arrived on campus responding to a panic attack that was occurring in front of the Student Store shortly after noon Wednesday (Oct. 10). A female student (who’s name hasn’t been released yet) was with her friends when she suddenly had a panic attack in the Seahawk Center.

Nurse Carole Stevenson was called to the scene where she helped the student calm down from her attack in a safer environment.

“It’s unnecessary for the whole Fire Department to come out for one small call that us school officials can take of, Stevenson said. “We have doctors and nurses on campus that can help the student in need and the Fire Department can go out to other calls that are more import and help those individuals in need.”

The student was transported from the quad to an undisclosed location.