Information Expectation

Systems for communication are present on campus, but students have to work to get access to them. One system that exists for faculty is a mass email called LAHC-All. According to Vice President of Student Services Luis Dorado, “Any information that is pertinent to students is sent to the student LACCD email.” This requires students to check their school email first after which they can set it up to forward everything to another email.

For Harbor student Trey Christiansen, 20, Aerospace Engineering, checking the student email is no problem. “I log in almost daily to my student email and typically see whatever gets sent out. Overall I believe that communication to students around campus is pretty good.” This provides a good example that communication on campus is an effort on both students and staff. Students would be wise to check, even occasionally, for information that could be of use to them.

This thought is shared with Anthony Vargas, 20, Communications. “At Harbor communication is good but it is a two way road, students and teachers have to absorb and give out the information,” Vargas said, “one way I think could improve it is if teachers mentioned events in class to help get students more involved with the campus.” However much students and faculty feel that it is lacking, but it does not stop organizations on campus from putting their foot forward.

Other members of the faculty are putting in effort to make sure their organizations follow the standards for communication on campus. Harbor’s Associated Student Organization interim advisor Heidi Medrano is trying to improve ASO’s methods of communication. “We post our meeting agendas downstairs on the door of the Seahawk Center as well as online on the website,” Medrano said, “However we are updating an old system but when it is updated, meeting hours should be up within 48 hours of being made.” The end goal is to increase the amount of time that the public is aware of the ASO meetings.

For students who may have forgotten how to log in to their email, the process is as follows: Username: First three letters of last name, First initial, last four digits of student ID. Password: Date of birth (mmdd).