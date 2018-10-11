Kaepernicks push

By Victor Valladares

San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Colin Kaepernick takes a seat on the bench during the National Anthem, having everyone raise questions to why is that action being taken, after the game Kaepernick addressed everyone saying “when there is significant change and i feel like that flag represents what its suppose to represent and this country is representing people the way there suppose to i’ll stand.” After sitting down during two National Anthems Kaepernick changed his action of sitting to taking a knee. Many fans and even Coaches of the NFL were angry at the fact Kaepernick is kneeling during the anthem. Kaepernick says ”To bring awareness and make people realize what’s really going on in this country, there are a lot injustice actions going on that people aren’t being held accountable for and that’s something that needs to change.”

Former United States President Barack Obama told the public that “Mr. Kap is exercising his constitutional right to make statement,i think he cares about some real ligidament issues that need to be talked about.” NBC News did a voting poll on the most hated player in the NFL having Kaepernick as number one in the poll. Kaepernick’s contract with the 49ers expired in early may, Kaepernick later told the media that he will be a free agent for the next season. 49ers head coach issued a statement saying “Even if Kaepernick wanted to renew his contract for next season we were not to accept it.” The NFL addressed players during a fall meeting saying “ we want people to be respectful to the National Anthem and for them to stand.”

As many individuals have different emotions on how they feel about Kaepernick’s protest, Quincy Criwinal, Sociology Major says “ I respect it, he’s protesting the right way, no violence, just the normal way.” Majority of students say, they support Kaepernick’s decision. After becoming a free agent Kaepernick tried out for the Seattle Seahawks, where later was informed that he wasn’t accepted. Seahawks Head coach told the public that Kaepernick’s skills for Quarterback were not meeting the requirements they needed. After being a free agent for two years since Kaepernick hasn’t played since 2016 Nike hired Kaepernick for their new Just do it commercial. The commercial features motivational videos of Athletes who accomplished their dreams in life, some of the Athletes in the video are even disabled. While the each video is being timely played Kaepernick is giving out a motivational speech inspiring individuals to continue their dreams even if people call your dreams crazy. Kaepernick says he will stay with Nike and work with them on more ads and commercials the company will do. After Nike played their new commercial some fans were angry at the fact Kaepernick was featured in the commercial, where later some individuals started to burn, rip and sell their Nike apparel with many saying “this is our way of protesting on Nikes commercial.” Nike has not lost any numbers in sales but yet has gained more sale numbers in the 2018 year. The company says they will continue to make commercials with the former Quarterback.