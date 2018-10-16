Health Center flu shots

By Ian Sloan

The Student Health Center is providing flu shots for the 2018-2019 flu season at $20 a shot. The shots will be available all semester. One flu related death has already been reported in Florida as of October 16. Students are advised to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Many common ailments are mistaken for the flu. For clarification the flu is a temperature of at least 104 degrees fahrenheit, cough, and sore throat. As a reminder, flu shots do not contain any live virus, flu nasal spray does.