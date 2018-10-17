Fire Occurs at the Seahawk Center

The fire department and the police on the scene taking out the fire.
Dorado and Heidi with students and staff witnessing the incident

 

By Timothy Rosales

A fire started in the Seahawk building around 3:44 p.m. Cops refused to comment in order to aid to the situation. Students and staff were evacuated and the fire department approached the scene 10 minutes later with the police department.

One student, Antonio Solis, 24, Undecided, who was evacuated with his friends and said, “It happened about twenty minutes ago. As soon as we got down, you can see the smoke coming from the back of the building. I think it was due to an electric issue from what I heard.”

With the center in the works of being demolished, this incident has noted that maybe it is time for that building to go. No students were hurt.

