Associated Student Organization Halloween fest

By Sabrina Johnson

ASO sponsored a Halloween Festival/ Pep Rally on October 30 on quad and on the field in front of the North East Academic building. There was basketball, football, bungie run, jousting, photo booth, dunk tank and a variety of carnival games. Mandy Ponce, President of ASO gave a brief tour of the event and said “They sponsored this event to generally improve student life on campus, as well as to help students distress from midterms and other issues going on in their lives”. At the carnival games there were chances to win tickets to then take to the prize booth to claim a prize, get cotton candy, or popcorn. Ruben Bagarino from LAHC Cheer and Dance Club was working one of the carnival games in the quad and said “The event is fun and gets more people involved; people are actually stopping by to play games instead of focusing on getting to their next class.” Many students were enjoying the bungie run while their fellow classmates stood on the side laughing and cheering them on. Brandon Viveros, Biology major, 21 said “this is going amazing, fun, all around enjoying my time here.” The Halloween Festival brought together a lot of students from different backgrounds and majors to have fun and enjoy their time at school with fellow classmates.