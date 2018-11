By Melanie Morales

The Associated Student Organization is hosting an Ice skating night on December 1st from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at The Skating Edge Ice Arena, 23770 S Western Ave, Harbor City, 90710.

Tickets are being sold in the SeaHawk Center for $7 or $5 for students who have paid their ASO fee. Both prices include skate rentals.