State Chancellor

By Ian Sloan

Chancellor for California Community Colleges Eloy Oakley faced a threat of a vote of no confidence at this year’s state meeting of the Academic Senate. Community colleges at the local level have passed a vote of no confidence but it has not made an appearance at the state level.

The meeting in particular is similar to the Academic Senate meetings at Los Angeles Harbor College but on a larger scale . Community colleges statewide send representatives to attend the meetings where larger decisions are discussed and decided.

One of LAHC’s representatives was William Hernandez. “I was there when Oakley gave his open body speech in Fall of 2016. He claimed to be against political rhetoric and preached about tone. But then he made decisions on pathways and models that should have been consulted,” Hernandez said. “There has been a lack of transparency [and] collegiality for the last two years, the colleges are sick of it.”

According to Hernandez, four colleges in the San Diego area have filed a vote of no confidence at the local level. As it stands the vote of no confidence is not at the state level, but an address of the issues was taken. An attempt at an amendment was also made regarding a resolution on the Nov. 3 meeting to remove Chancellor Oakley’s name from said resolution:

“Resolved, That the Academic Senate for California Community Colleges express to the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office and the California Community Colleges Board of Governors its urgent and serious concerns regarding failures to engage in participatory governance by Chancellor Eloy Oakley.”

Those in attendance met the issue with 45 voting for and 62 against. Should the vote have passed, the removal of Chancellor Oakley’s name would shift blame from solely being on him to his whole office.

The threat of no confidence does have a chance to escalate with the feeling of discontent settling among colleges. Now that Gavin Newsom is the governor-elect the possibility of replacing Chancellor Oakley does exist, as he was appointed by the Board of Governors while Jerry Brown still presided.