By Melanie Morales; Staff Writer

The alma mater was recently found in the 40th edition of the Harbor Tides and published in the year of 1989. Long ago in 1949, Los Angeles Harbor College opened, with many schools comes an Alma mater. According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary an alma mater is the song or hymn of a school, college, or university.

Professor McCleod found the alma mater and shared it with the division chair. Then it was expected to be played on Dec. 6 at the Faculty Appreciation Ceremony where members get elevated in rank based on the years and service to the college. The alma mater was also suggested to be played in the Fall 2019 graduation, marking the 70th anniversary of Harbor College.

The alma mater music sheet was sent to Music Director Byron Smith to decipher. “It has basic formats in terms of its text but the melodies were not as exciting,” Smith said. He did confirm that it was a typical alma mater for the time period.

Byron Smith started work at Harbor in 1984 and has heard the alma mater before. “We used to do it in graduation, we used to do it all the time, that’s why I have seen the music before and the choir used to do it at graduation every year but for some reason they just stopped doing it,” Smith said. The last recollection of the Alma mater was 30 years ago.

Valeria McClure, 56, Digital Arts/Specialization in Music is invested in seeing the anthem brought back. “I’m a musician and hold dear the meaning and honor of the alma mater it is the school’s anthem it’s beautiful the way it is and I would not change it,” McClure said.

Much time has passed but the faculty senate have hopes to give the alma mater life once again.

Along with finding the alma mater, Harbor College approaches its 70th anniversary. Below are photos depicting Harbors past which revists our upcoming anniversary.