Could you tell us a bit about yourself?

Sure. So my name is Andrea Vargas Galinda. I was born in Mexico. My parents actually immigrated when I was two years old. So, I’m an undocumented immigrant.

Are you studying under the DACA program and are you participating with the dreamers program on campus?

I am studying under DACA. I actually signed up for the program on campus, but I didn’t go haha. I am with the PUENTE program and Harbor Advantage.

So, why do you draw?

Well I’ve been doing it since I was really young and it’s just like a hobby of mine well it started like just a hobby. I consider it what I’m best at. Recently I’ve become very passionately about it in a way in which Arts are treated in academic settings. I am studying to become an art teacher and I want to emphasis the importance of art in the political, cultural, and social

spheres for poor students of color. The way my old art professor did in my senior year.

How is Harbor College part of your overall plan?

Well, I came here, I’m not entirely sure how deep I should get, because I was really depressed. I wasn’t sure what school to go to. Especially after the 2016 election, I was just, depressed. So I came here and decided, I might as well, you know, prepare to transfer. I am actually in the process of transferring. I’m currently doing my college applications.

What schools are you planning to apply to?

I am applying to Dominguez hills because they have a very good teaching program. I’m also considering Long Beach because I heard they have a very competent art program. I’m also considering UC Santa Barbara because, well I just to get out of here and I want to go see something new.

Why do you choose to draw in black and white?

Well, part of the reason is I’m a bit scared of color. Color theory is a bit complicated, it’s a bit mmm… I’ve been doing black and white for most of my art career. I just really like the contrast.

I see your portraits are very angled. Is that an artistic choice?

I was trying to do realism, but before that I was actually doing more stylized drawings. That art style sort of carried over so my portraits tend to have harsher angles than if they were completely realistic. I would say they’re slightly stylized. I’m okay with it because, well, it’s my style.

Where do you want your art to go in the next year or two?

Recently I’ve started experimenting with color pencils and water color. I would like to start doing portraits with those whether it be monochromatic work more realistic color work. I’ve also done digital art. I have a lot of artwork I’ve done, I just haven’t put it really anywhere.

How has Harbor helped with your art experience?

It’s helped me expand the materials I’ve used. With my current art professor I’ve had the opportunity to experiment with water color. My design professor is teaching us color theory and the principles of design which are really helpful when it comes to art in making it more interesting. None of my work is really planned I just look at photos of people, I didn’t really make any conscious decisions on the backgrounds, the head positions, or anything at first. We actually recently visited MOLA and saw many Latin American works of art.

So from a Mexican-American perspective, how has your culture affected your work? You said you wanted to show social injustices and issues through your artwork, so how does that desire come through in your work?

One of the main things I do is I don’t just draw portraits of white people. White people are, a bit, over represented in art… I know it sounds a bit mean, but it’s true. Personally I

think there has been too much of a focus on white artists, it’s not that white people started art, I just believe the renaissance gave too much importance to white artists. A lot of professors actually seem to think for art to have value, it has to look like something from the renaissance and I feel that’s BS. So in that sense I really have come to appreciate professors who are very culturally conscious and introduce their students here to artists from their same backgrounds.

What artists would you say you know of that are related to the type of art you are trying to do?

Recently when we went to MOLA I saw an artist’s work, I think her name was Judithe Hernadez. She has really interesting artwork depicting Mexican women and Mexican American women. She uses color pastels on black paper. It’s so interesting and so colorful.

Is there anything else you would like the readers to know?

No, not really.