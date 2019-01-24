By Ian Sloan; Co-Editor-in-Chief

Ceramics, painting, design, history. These topics are some of what Los Angeles Harbor College offers in its Fine Arts department. Throughout the building multiple exhibit windows line the hall, showing passerby all manner of pieces that students have produced. The pieces displayed are all done so at the discretion of each instructor, staying from three to four weeks or up to a full semester.

The Fine Arts building is home to a gallery curated by Ron Linden. As its curator Linden organizes four professional shows throughout the academic year lasting between one and two months. In addition to the show, artists come to the gallery and give a talk on their pieces. In May, the final show is a student show. “Instructors select the best examples of student art. There are over a hundred pieces typically and it is curated by all of the art faculty,” Linden said.

With the student art displayed in the window, it serves a dual purpose: showing off what students have accomplished throughout the semester, and as a way to attract students to the program.