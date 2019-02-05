By Isaias Morales

ASO will be hosting Week of Welcome activities starting on Wednesday, Feb. 6 , through Tuesday, Feb. 12 in front of NEA and Seahawk Center. Events will be from 11:30am-1:30pm.

Wednesday 2/6 join a 50’s Grease Carnival, while enjoying free carnival food and games. “Through the Decades” Scavenger Hunt begins. Don’t forget to get your Los Angeles Harbor College passports at the Seahawk Center.

Thursday, 2/7, 60’s Tie-Dye Twister, enjoy food, Tie-Dye Shirts and some Twister.

Monday 2/11, 70’s Disco Rally and Nerf Battle, dig some 70’s decade goodies. Come race in your favorite 70’s costume.

Tuesday, 2/12, 80’s Sack Race and Finish the Lyrics, come challenge your peers and faculty. Decades Scavenger Hunt, ends at 3p.m. From 5:00pm-8:00pm, attend a 90’s themed Neon Dance.