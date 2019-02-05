By Megan Floresca

The Los Angeles Harbor College Student Assessment Center is re-branded as the “Student Services Resource Center,” or SSRC. The Student Services Resource Center is located in the same location SSA 118. Harbor College no longer requires students to take the assessment tests to enroll in university transfer level English or math classes, and offers workshops such as; financial aid, online applications, class registration for new or returning students. The SSRC also includes a GED authorized test center, along with Orientation and registration events.