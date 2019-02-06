By Sabrina Johnson

In order to start fresh this year The Harbor Tides have made a NEW Instagram. The Tides decided to start fresh with all of their social media pages beginning with Instagram. We are expecting to be posting daily about news on campus, upcoming events and breaking news updates during the semester. The Harbor Tides goal this semester is to keep students and staff up to date on the latest news as soon as possible. Instagram gives The Tides the opportunity to get news and events out to our followers as soon as it happens. The Harbor Tides encourages you to go follow us @lahc.harbortides to see what is new!