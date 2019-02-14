By Manuel Martinez

Child care employees of Los Angeles Harbor College are being forced to re-apply for their current position (see below for positions) by the new Assembly Bill 2160. The new Assembly Bill 2160 also called the clean-up bill was placed into effect Jan. 1, 2019. This bill does not affect employees who were hired before Jan. 1, 2019, however those who were hired after Jan. 1 must re-apply for a second time. These positions will now be full time, not all slots will be filled as they were previously.

These positions affected:

CDC Assistant 1,2,and 3

Recreation event Assistant 1,2,and 3

Recreation event Technician and Specialist

Pool Life Guard

Youth Camp Assistant. Lead

Youth Camp Assistant, Youth

Camp Coordinator