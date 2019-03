A free workshop for summer internships will be held in room 201 of the science complex Tuesday, Feb. 19 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00p.m.

The workshop will be led by Dr. Christie and meets requirements for Harbor Advantage, EOP&S, and the Spring 2019 STEM Scholarship.

Any questions or requests can be sent to christba@lahc.edu or 310-233-4198.