Timothy Rosales – On Feb. 12, 2019, ASO had an event to celebrate 80’s culture by having snacks and games available earlier in the afternoon day. It had a Nerf gun shooting gallery to knock down cups, hacky sack racing, and pictionary between some teachers and students. It was to welcome the new and old students back with fun and snacks and prepare students for the new semester..

Later that day, ASO organized an 80’s dance for people to relax and enjoy throwback classics and participating in challenges for prizes. A student volunteer Tai Boutelle, 25, Art spoke positively about the event. “I thought it was nice because dancing is always fun. I did notice the attendance was low. More communication with the students and perhaps a different time would have helped.” he said.

It seems the weather was partially to blame for the event’s low numbers. The event was originally planned for the previous Thursday on Feb. 8 but due to rain it was pushed back. Weather problems, communication was lacking, and the time are some key factors for why the dance perhaps didn’t live up to the hype of other ASO events.

Another student who enjoyed it. Arthur Camba, 21, Nursing, had this to say about the dance, “ It was pretty fun and lit!” He also saw that the attendance was low but it helped him in the end. “I won a three day movie pass and 2 movie tickets thanks to few people who weren’t there to claim the raffle tickets. I didn’t expect to win and when I did, I was shocked.” he said.

Arthur and a few other winners won prizes from a “Finish the Lyrics challenge” and raffle lottery. ASO had two Disney passes, two Knotts Berry Farm passes, and AMC movie tickets to win for lottery. The lyric challenge gave out four Target gift cards between $10-$15. A number of absent winners kept the lottery in suspense for a huge portion of the giveaway. ASO had a few missteps with this event but continued forward. Hopefully they understand how the complications occurred so they can prevent it for future events to come.