Safety and comfort/ infrastructure for the students should be top priority of any school. Los Angeles Harbor College, feels a little different. For example, the unusual rainy days that have been occurring should raise some concerns because of the lack of mats for students to wipe their feet as they enter buildings. The pools of water forming that are deep enough a whole foot is submerged underwater. The lack of grip strips upon exiting an elevator. The roads surrounding the school have potholes, dips where water can flood and cause waves when cars drive-by. On Lagoon Drive and Figueroa Drive, a large puddle forms near where students cross which can be worrisome if a car drives by and someone is walking. Going down L Street feels like riding a bumpy roller coaster. On the corner of Figueroa Street and L Street, there is a large pothole in a dip that can cause damage to vehicles. Between the NEA building and the LAHC Library, the muddy walkway makes it hazardous and dirty to cross. Perhaps an additional walkway from the Seahawk to the Tech building in order to not have to walk all the way around to get to class.Students on campus should also help being more considerate of what they do. Overall, the school has a safe feeling within its walls. The surrounding neighborhood may not be the best but it is where we are. It starts with us the students, administration is there to help teach and sometimes enforce rules but we choose to follow them. Although there are still some issues with skateboarding on campus, students can be liable if something were to occur so be careful out there. Citations can be cited to students. With the medical services offered here at school, be sure to take advantage of it. Another example that causes stress among students is parking. Just from classes attended, students are often confused about where their parking pass allows them to park. The lot across the street from the NEA and Student Center is City Parking, which means, the parking pass does not allow you to park there free. For those who do not know, the parking pass is $20 for the semester, to pay for parking just fill out form, giving description of the vehicle at the Seahawks center and give to window attendee who will give parking pass. Finally, in case of any medical emergencies, call the cops on campus or Nurse Carol. The number for campus sheriff is (310)233-4600. This is important because they will be able to handle emergencies and file claims and reports. This is important to file claims, which can help with paying for medical bills especially if students do not have medical insurance. It is important to not leave campus without reporting it. Do not forget to pay for health fee, which is $11. In conclusion, know your rights, know there is help available, administration is here to help enforce rules but students are what help keeps the school culture enjoyable for everyone.



