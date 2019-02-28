Briana Carr – Numerous campus safety issues have occurred in the last year. Crimes ranging from sexual battery to assault with a deadly weapon. Is your financial aid information next? A burglary occurred last month, Jan. 14, in the Student Service/Administration building around 10:30 p.m. The burglar forced their way through a financial aid window. The window was located in a darkened area, cut off due to construction. It was the same window that had been broken into last year. If this doesn’t concern you, it should.

The financial aid office contains student’s personal information, this includes social security numbers, birthdates, etc. When asked to comment on the relationship of this burglary and the previous one, Officer Guskos denied that both crimes were related. When asked about what had been stolen from the office, Officer Guskos and Financial Aid Director Peggy Loewy Wellisch said, “A canopy had been stolen.” However it conflicts with what Vice President Bob Suppelsa said, “I could neither confirm nor deny whether or not any private information had been stolen.”

“There is a person of interest and we are actively working to locate him.” said Officer Guskos. On top of this it is believed that the person of interest is not a student of Los Angeles Harbor College. This spells trouble for the current security system set in place. A place that houses thousands of private and sensitive information from students surely should have more security systems set in place. The doors are auto locked and can only be opened by staff, but the windows only have nails in them to keep them locked in placed.

When asked about what preventive measures are being taken to make sure that sure this crime doesn’t occur again, Vice President Bob Suppelsa had said, “The damage to the window has been repaired and with the opening of the Student Union Building in the near future, and the removal of the fencing, the lighting in the area will return to normal.” The student union building in question isn’t set to be completed until the “near future” and while lighting might be a deterrent, its overall effectiveness is questionable. Financial aid workers themselves, according to Wellisch, are locking whatever can be locked. The lack of security cameras in and around the financial aid office is troubling. Suppelsa was reached out for further questions regarding other immediate security options, but did not respond.

Students are left completely in the dark about most crimes that happen on campus. Stephanie Renteria, 19, Psychology had zero knowledge about the burglary. “Its crazy, I know that the doors are really secured because you need the card to get in…” However, her tone changed upon hearing that it was a window that had been broken. “Oh wow, that’s crazy. Everything is glass here! It could literally happen anywhere.”

Luukia Lalonde, 46, Psychology expressed her concerns about the burglary upon being informed. “Um first off, I’m wondering why…and information? That’s kinda scary.” Unfortunately, Lalonde has gone through horrible and grueling experience of having her own identity stolen. In a study conducted by Javelin Strategy and Research showed that in 2017 alone, 16 million people had their identities stolen. Identity theft is not always apparent and young victims might not even be aware of it until they’re adults. Needless to say the investigation is still ongoing and if you see or hear something, report it to the campus police.