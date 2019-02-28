Manuel Martinez – As you walk around Los Angeles Harbor College parking lots you will notice that every car has their own unique personality built up from their owners. Among these cars you’ll run into many car enthusiasts such as, Ryan Floresca, 19, Environmental Science. Floresca, owns a 04 Scion XA that he personally built to his specific likings. Floresca says; “I love adding new car mods to my car, like the new sport brakes I added a month ago to the new suspension set up I have for when I take the corners,” Floresca said. He continues saying, “I would rather spend my last dime on my car and go on the rest of the week on noodles so my baby (his car) can have the best”.

However, Floresca explains that in the future, although he knows that he will be crossing out, and adding to his list of mods for his car, many people will be holding off theirs because of expenses being way too high, not including the repercussions of the new California exhaust law.. This being the new California exhaust law.

On Jan. 1, car enthusiast were shocked to hear about the new California exhaust law, Assembly Bill 1824. According the website Californiacarlaws.com,”The bill makes it more mandatory for police officers to issue immediate tickets to offender”. What this means is no more fix it tickets, allowing you to fix your exhaust in only 30 days after the date you were issued the ticket to avoid paying fines. So, now that performance exhaust that you’ve been saving your money for, can not reach past 95 decibels or else you’ll be looking in your rear view mirror for those flashing lights.

Floresca explains (in a disappointed tone),”This is just another way for the state to grab more money off of you, and it’s wasted time on harmless offenses”. He then explains,” I’ve already had multiple police cars follow me home because of the moderate exhaust I have on my car, and is pointless when they could just be patrolling the neighborhood for real crimes!”.

For the car enthusiast that like to take off on the long straight towards the bridge be careful because the police that patrol LAHC are able to fine you as well.

If you have any questions, some were answered on Californiacarlaws.com addressing,commonly asked questions such as, “How do cops determine exhaust noise level?”, “Are all exhaust modification illegal California?”, What happens if I get a ticket for loud exhaust?”, “How much are exhaust tickets fee?”, “Are mufflers required in California?”, and “How loud is 95 decibels?”. Hopefully, now that you are aware, you can relay this message to any of your car enthusiast friends, so that they can save their money, be cautious, and stay safe.

