Isaias Morales – Open-air markets are great places to find everything, from clothes, toys, home goods, jewelry, appliances, and everyday items. They can be found at bargained prices. There are a couple within the area. One is right on the Los Angeles Harbor College campus, every Sunday starting at 8a.m.to 3p.m.

Others in the area are the Alpine Village on Torrance Blvd and Vermont, Roadium Open Air Market on Redondo Beach Blvd and Van Ness, Narbonne High School on Saturdays, and Torrance Farmers Market at Wilson Park on Tue. And Thur. from 8a.m. to 1p.m.

As for Jocelyn Cortes,19,Undecided, a student at Los Angeles Harbor College, she goes to Alpine Village on Sun. with her girlfriend. “We go more for the music and food! Oh and for churros, she loves churros,” Cortes said. With Southern California normally having nice weather open air markets is one place to visit. One way to get some exercise, get a tan, spend some money, and enjoy some food. Every week, a new vendor with new merchandise can arrive and customers can find something they like.

Although, open air markets have their drawbacks. For many, they do not like the rain, and normally do not go shopping when it does. Unfortunately, for the vendors, the rain is it worst enemy. Many vendors rely on weekends, it brings the most traffic and sunny days encourage shoppers to go to them. Chewy Marquez, 29, a vendor at the Roadium says, “It sucks when it rains, it’s slow, nobody comes to buy, vendors don’t show up and it discourages customers even more.” Rows from A-N that are filled with trucks, tents, and merchandise are barren, few scattered here and there and few shopping to see who showed up and see what they offer. Damon, another vendor at both the Roadium and Narbonne open-air markets says, “Besides all the rain, swap meets aren’t what they used to be, nowadays people do a lot of online shopping, Amazon, eBay, so they really don’t need to go out anymore.” Witnessing it firsthand, it used to be difficult to get parking and walking through without bumping into somebody. Walking through, one realizes it is mostly minorities who are the vendors, Latinos and Asians. Many times, you can see them with their children, helping their parents to sell and set up. If ever you get the chance, help support small business and open-air markets, even when it rains.

Advertisements