David Bellhouse – Los Angeles Harbor College recently held a play this past February titled “The Diary of Anne Frank”, aptly named after the captivating story of the same name. The play will be hosted at the Harbor College Theater Feb. 21-23, Feb. 27-Mar. 2, and Mar. 6-9. All showings start at 7:30 p.m.. Ticket preorder information can be found on the school website, or $20 at the door.

This was the first time Harbor hosted this play with Mr. Baez directing it. When asked about the challenges of recreating this play, Mr. Baez said, “There’s this added pressure when it’s a true life account of actual events like this, which were very terrible events in our history.”. Therefore, it’s of the utmost importance that the play is done justice, as well as the characters.

Mr. Baez further explained that the play would be based off of the recent Wendy Kesselman Adaptation. “It’s more of an up to date show, theatrically.” Baez said, “It’s a faster paced show now, with lots of room for creative interpretation. We used this opportunity to add more characters, which also gives students more opportunity to be a part of it.”.

The Harbor students performing in the play were equally as excited. Kate Segovia, one of the Anne Frank actor, found inspiration in her everyday life to play Anne Frank. “I read a lot about Anne, and her diary. I just try to imagine myself in her situation. Anne is just trying to make the best of her situation, and in many ways I feel like we all do the same thing in our lives.” Andrea Velazquez, is the stage manager of this production. She went on to say that the experience has been grand working on this play “Everyone here has a very family oriented attitude, and that’s the biggest thing here.” Velazquez said. Everyone seemed really happy with how the play was going, and that makes it that much of a better experience.

There was an opportunity to view one of the final rehearsals of the play. The actors were prompt in their greetings so observation of their hard work could begin.

One scene in particular that was notable was in the second act. Anne and her family were enjoying a nice family moment when suddenly, the audience heard a piercing siren blaring over the entire room. The shear power of the noise was poignant and all the actors took to prayer. In that moment the anxiety in the room increased to a near boiling point until it stopped. This was a huge highlight of the play and would make anyone want to see it again.

Advertisements