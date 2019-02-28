Megan Floresca – A lot of the time life gets in the way, and we forget to ask ourselves, “Hey, are you

REALLY okay?” Some of us have priorities outside of school like kids, work, family, etc. Although, we have plenty of things going on, it’s essential to make sure that we are healthy, and also taking advantage of all the health resources we have here on campus. Jimmy Martinez, 19, chemistry says, “I was unaware that there was a health center here on campus, I’ve gotten sick only once since I’ve started taking classes here, but I think that it’s convenient to have the health center here on campus so that students who are sick, or have chronic illnesses have a place to get help.” Jimmy also said, “I think that since many people are unaware of these health resources, the school should do promotional events like seminars, or workshops.” Los Angeles Harbor College, or LAHC, has a student health center or SHC, that provides a nurse practitioner five days a week. According to nurse practitioner, Carol Stevenson, affectionately known as Nurse Carol. SHC provides services such as free physical exams by the doctor on Wednesday’s from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Nurse Carol also said, “In the community vaccines such as the chickenpox is $145, but at the SHC for students, it is $70 but only because we are apart of the community college consortium, it enables us (students) to get some of the vaccines at a lower price. However, the SHC does not prescribe, or carry any controlled substances. The SHC is open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is located in Tech 115. In order to take advantage of these resources, you need to be enrolled in the current semester, and have paid the health fee of $11 per semester. Nurse Carol says, “Come in any time, it doesn’t matter if its a headache, foot ache, or tooth ache, whatever the case may be, just come in and I will do the best I can to make you better again, and have you back in class.” There is no charge to come to the SHC, the SHC is free to students to use as an urgent health care on campus. There are no appointments needed, walk-ins are the only way to be able to be seen. If there is an emergency on campus, the best thing to do is to call Campus Sheriff at (310) 233-4600, and they will alert the nurse as well, to get to the exact location quickly. Nurse Carol ends stating, “I hate when students suffer…I am here to fix you up, and keep you students healthy, and in class.”

LAHC also has a Life Skills center, according to licensed clinical psychologist, Bonnie Burstein, there is crisis coverage everyday in the health center tech 118, covered by psychology interns, and trainees. In addition to general issues, some of the interns have second language, and specialties in different areas such as depression, anxiety, victims of crime, relationship issues, substance abuse, and mood disorders. In order to be seen, you would have to make an appointment. You may make appointments to speak to psychology interns on Monday 10-12 p.m., Tuesday 11-1 p.m., and Thursday 11-1 p.m. for free. With all of these resources available to us, there is much more room for self-care, and making sure that we are healthy, and ready to take on the day. With that being said, please take advantage of the resources provided for all of us students here on campus, so that we can all spread health awareness, self love, and safety.

