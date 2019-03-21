By Victor Valladares

It is common knowledge that one can take their recycling to a plant and receive money for it. Los Angeles Harbor College is no different, collecting all of the recycling from the blue bins around campus. What is not common knowledge, is what happens with the money LAHC makes from its own recycling.

“We have a plant facility on campus behind the golf course where we gather all the recycling into a pile until it gets full, then facility employees take the recycling to a recycle center and get it weighed, and then after the recycle center gives us the money for how much it was worth, then bringing it back that money back to the school,” Janitor Mike Revilla said.

Plant Facilities Manager Michael J. Pursey is one person in charge of the decisions made about the recycling. Michael said “[Depending] on what item we are handling, we segregate all items we collect on campus, we recycle more than just plastic bottles, we collect; aluminum cans, glass bottles, plastic, compost, batteries, lights, light bulbs, even cooking oil and that’s not even half of the list, the only thing we don’t recycle is styrofoam. We have our own campus trash dump truck and we fill it up Sunday after we collect the recycle and trash from the swap meet and then take it Monday morning every week down to the recycling center located in Wilmington… then we receive a cash payment then take it back to the campus. After, it falls into a special recycling account for general funding to purchase whatever equipment or supplies we need for the campus including new buildings.”

The state’s recycling program AB75 requires us to recycle 65% of our waste and we try to meet that goal.” Facilities Director Alex Nelson said “We make weekly an average of $100 per week for only 50 weeks due to the campus only being open 50 weeks per year, so… $5,000 average yearly.”

The Assembly Bill (AB) 75 was passed in 1999 and took effect on Jan. 1, 2000. It mandates state agencies to develop and implement an integrated waste management plan which outlines the steps to be taken, to achieve the required waste diversion goals. Current statutes require all state agencies and large state facilities to divert at least 50 percent of their solid waste from disposal facilities on and after Jan. 1, 2004. As well as requiring each state agency and large facility to submit an annual report to the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (Cal Recycle) summarizing its yearly progress in implementing waste diversion programs. Legislation enacted in 2011, changed the due date of the state agency waste management annual report to May 1, beginning in 2012. The bill makes a legislative declaration that it is the policy goal, of the state of California, that no less than 75 percent of solid waste generated be source reduced, recycled, or composted by the year 2020.

Senior Accountant Tatyana says, “The facilities department only delivers the cash to us and all we do is receive it, deposit into a General Funding Account and file it.”

Some students are supportive of the program. Octavio Garcia 20, Criminal Justice says, “it’s good for not only the campus but also the environment to reduce all the waste that goes into the environment.”