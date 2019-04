Isaias Morales

Hunger Free Event on campus open to all Los Angeles Harbor College students. Bring student ID outside of cafeteria to receive a meal ticket. Use them to redeem food while supplies last. Join for food, activities and giveaways.

March 25 will be a pancake breakfast from 7:30-11a.m.

March 26 will be taco Tuesday and fresh produce from 1 to 4p.m.

March 27 Cal Fresh and free groceries from 12 to 4p.m.