By Timothy Rosales

The second annual Majors March Madness has arrived with its intent to bring students who are seeking a major to come out with a career path or getting some tips to get further in the major they decided. The event has achieved great status thanks to Hale Savard, an English instructor for Harbor, and Elika Dadsetan of Harbor Advantage for getting fellow faculty and staff to talk in front of students or bring special guests in the field of the major discussed that day. Savard has been very happy with this year’s event as it has showed more students attending. “The student turn out has already exceeded the previous year’s attendance for the month in 2 weeks!” Savard said. A bigger focus on deciding majors is important and he goes into more detail on the event. “Major March Madness is an opportunity for students to grab some lunch and explore majors and career pathways.” Savard said.

A day before the event started, Savard and Dadestan welcomed students in the Harbor Advantage program with celebrating the students who had achieved a 3.5-4.0 GPA by awarding them a certificate of outstanding achievement. The students were also given guest speakers like former Harbor College students who discussed the struggle it is to find a major or take full time classes while thinking on what they want to do with the rest of their life. “Without all these programs and classes and the teachers who cared, I wouldn’t be where I am now. It was well worth it.” said Marlene Aguilar, 25, Speech and Communications.

The goal is to have as much student as possible with a major by April 10 as the date celebrates students with majors. They also want students to be well informed on their choices and what is available for them. Having this encouragement is a huge part of college life and the adult world.