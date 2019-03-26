By Manuel Martinez



Hello my name is Manuel Frederick Martinez Jr., I’m a part time student here at Los

Angeles Harbor College majoring in Mechanical Engineering. When I receive my degree I do

plan on going to a trade school to get a certificate to work as an Auto Technician.

Out of the two, I’m more interested in being a Auto Technician. This is mainly due to my

father and growing up watching him work on peoples cars in our backyard. Now my father was

not some “Shade Tree Mechanic” if any of you know what that means. My father had his

certificate and worked for Carson Toyota for nearly 20 years as their Master Mechanic till

unfortunately becoming severely ill. (He’s better now just a FYI)

Ever since I was able to hold a wrench I was outside in the backyard with my dad

helping him, and gaining knowledge for the trade. I remember owning a go cart and when ever

my dad was outside working on a car that was a bit to advance for me to help I would put the go

cart on two big coolers and get underneath it with a screwdriver and pretend I'm working on it by

cleaning the chain. Apart from cars, I have a deep passion for anything that needs fixing and

skill required. And later on in life, after I save up some more money I do plan on opening my

own repair shop.

Apart from automotive things which I can go on forever and ever about, just ask my

fiance, I do enjoy other things. A few would be skateboarding, bowling, playing with my cat

Nugget, and spirited driving(sorry, I can't help myself). Apart from the three, I believe there

should be a bowling team here at school. Not too many people know the beneficial factor of

bowling and just merely see if as an activity. Now, everyone is entitled to their own opinion but…

Bowling to me is a sport. I say that because I’ve played bowling myself for about 6 years

or so and met many pro bowlers along the way, even having them as my coach. I've played

competitively in City Tournaments/ Championships, Team Championships, as well as in State

Finals. I’ve won scholarships during my time playing and got to travel to places like San

Francisco for the State Finals. With that being said you can see its an competitive sport and

shouldn’t be seen as just an activity, so why not have a bowling team here at school.

If not here at school join a bowling league, just like at another sport there will be

fundraisers that’ll help you get your equipment. So don't sweat it. If you do bowl already, feel

free to contact me, I’m always happy to give advice or take some. And if you need help with

anything car related, I'm your guy too.

