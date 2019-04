Isaias Morales

A scholarship workshop will be held in NEA 101 on April 16 from 3-4 p.m. Apply for a scholarship provided by AFT. Scholarships are worth $1,000. Deadline for applications is Monday, April 29. To apply;

Complete the application

Include an unofficial transcript of minimum GPA of 3.0 and

Submit an essay of no more than 500 words.

For more info about the scholarship follow the link:

http://www.aft1521.org/