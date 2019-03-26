By: Megan Floresca

In the military, you learn to follow orders and that is the situation the men and women of the Veterans Resource Center found themselves in when they were moved from the old library last year so it could be torn down.

They used to have a space in that old building that just about everyone loved. Today, they are placed in a smaller room in Tech 215 that is shared with two other programs.

Not too many folks looked forward to that move, but when it came to tear down the library, there was not anywhere else to move. So, they went.

Los Angeles Harbor College has a center for student veterans called the Veterans Resource Center, or for short, VRC. The VRC is an establishment where student veterans and veteran dependents can come to take advantage of the resources the VRC provides. The VRC provides one-on-one counseling, academic planning, medical resources, university transfer planning, and a safe space, work-study environment as well.

According to Andrew Zayas, 34, History “It wasn’t difficult to find us (VRC) a place after we found out we were moving,” He said. “we were placed fairly quickly.”

Zayas, who spent eight years in the navy, said,” We were told that it would only be temporary, so we are currently waiting for further notice. We’re just happy that it was an easy move, and that the building is functional.”

There are so many reasons why the VRC is beneficial to student veterans. According to Zayas, he further explains “VRC is like a security blanket, it’s somewhere where I can feel comfortable because I have a support system with people who I can relate to, who have similar experiences as I do. One thing that would better improve the VRC would be if it was a bit bigger. Some of the student vets have Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and the VRC has a pretty small safe space, so it would be nice if it was a bit bigger, but we work with what we have.” Marcelo Posse, 7yrs active duty US Navy, 26, Electronic Engineering adds, “Different people come with different experiences, so some take longer to adjust to this new setting of everyday life, but here, it makes the transition easier. Being around these people is like being around family, you have that support system.” Dependent Xavier Magdeleno, 18, business adds to that, “It really is important because it’s in a more relaxing environment where I can study, and work on homework. It’s peaceful.” According to Matthew Coulter, 26, “VRC provides vets with disabilities, by giving them a comfortable place to study, do homework, and feel more relaxed.” Coulter, who has spent 7 years in US Marine Corps, “Since the VRC is its own center, it allows student veterans to come and be around people who come from similar backgrounds.”

The VRC is more than just a place where you can get plenty of recommendations and resources but it is a place where you can feel at home.

Aaron Lopez, 38, Aerospace Engineering, who spent 20 years in the US Army says, “VRC is important because it helps with the transition from a very timely routine setting, to a normal everyday setting. We have a counselor, Adam McManamy, who helps direct us with a better scholastic plan, and also provides us with plenty of resources to look into.”

In response to the decisions made for the VRC, Vice President, Luis Dorado says, “The space that the VRC is in currently is insufficient, but we will make do of what we have. The VRC was initially going to be in the student center, but it wouldn’t work because there would be too much traffic, it’s supposed to be a place where the Vets, and those with PTSD can relax, and not be disturbed. Where they are currently is more ideal in the means that they are in close vicinity to lifeskills, where they are able to go to when they need to, and it’s close to them. The goal for the VRC is to be able to provide enough space to serve our vets, because they completely deserve that space for serving. We are in the process of figuring out when, and where to move the VRC to, but the goal is to triple the size. The VRC is first priority, and we are in the process of deciding the final placement, the exact date is not set, but we are working on it.”

The VRC is ran by counselor Adam McManamy. His purpose is to help guide and support all the Student Veterans, and veteran dependents by giving them as many resources to use as possible. McManamy has received short of $150,000.00 worth of grants for the VRC. Counselor McManamy says, “I feel it’s my personal duty to serve those who have served.”

The VRC is important to the student vets here at LAHC, and VRC’s purpose is to serve those who have served. Were very thankful to our student vets at LAHC for their service to our country, and are hopeful to see what is to become of the VRC in the near future.