By Victor Valladares & Ian Sloan

A fight broke out between two students during an English class in the NEA building Tuesday afternoon when one student was allegedly attacked by another during lecture.

According to reports, instructor Stephanie Brown stepped between both individuals to stop the fight.

The names of the students have not been released, according to Deputy Sheriff Nick Guskos.

The student who was reportedly attacked remained in the classroom after the altercation was over and the reported attacker fled the scene,

Guskos, who responded to the scene, said. Guskos said that student, who has not been located, could be cited for battery.

The investigation is ongoing, Guskos said and no arrests have been made.

“I can’t give out much information at the moment since the investigation is still undergoing and will be for another week until i have spoken to both parties and fully investigated the story on what happened and come to a conclusion what charges the individual or individuals will receive,” Guskos said.

“It is confirmed that this was a battery that happened on campus with two individuals involved, me and campus security responded to the classroom where we spoke to the instructor who tried to break up the fight and one of the individuals that was a part of the fight, but no one was arrested or handcuffed at the scene.”

Guskos said these things happen on a campus from time to time.

“Fights do occur on this campus but not on a daily basis,” he said.

Brown declined comment, saying she has not had enough time to consult with superiors.