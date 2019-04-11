Reports of an armed man inside Harbor City Kaiser Permanente Hospital just 2 miles away from Los Angeles Harbor College.

LAPD Harbor Division ground and air units currently have the hospital on lock down. Shots were reported to be fired near the Physical Therapy Area. According to unsubstantiated comments on the “Crime in San Pedro” Facebook page the suspect is assumed to have been attending a radiology appointment at the Hospital.

Roads surrounding the Hospital are blocked.

Stay clear of the area and be safe.

Update: LAPD has taken a suspect into custody, saying there was no evidence of a gun or a shooting.