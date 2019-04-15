By Victor Valladares

A Tractor Trailer that was transporting a load of vehicles exploded and caught fire in the Port of Los Angeles by the intersection of Harbor Blvd and Knoll Drive. The explosion happened around 10 A.M. when a loud sound went off inside the Port, causing nearby resident homes to shake and even break the glass windows of nearby apartments. Los Angeles Fire Department crews quickly arrived putting out the flames. The sound of the explosion is alleged to have been heard from Long Beach to Lomita.

Public Information Officer Brian Humphrey says “The container carried approximately four vehicles and was headed for export.” The male driver of big rig was uninjured and declined hospital transport, as did another adult male driver of different big rig; Firefighters evaluated the ambient air around the incident, and no hazards were detected. No evacuation was required. The investigation has determined this was an accidental explosion likely due to a flammable fuel/air mixture associated with the cargo vehicles being transported inside the large cargo container. When the big rig drove over a speed bump, the sudden movement likely created an ignition source that rapidly ignited the vapor inside the closed container, creating the accidental explosion. The Port of Los Angeles is working under normal operations.”