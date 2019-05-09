John Jay Robianes and Isaias Morales

Jessica Mccarns and Deena Ayesh have been elected as the Associated Student Organization president and vice president respectively for the 2019-2020 school year. Both will begin working on festivities later this month and assume full duties in the fall.

“I am glad that I didn’t give up on running for President, I’m so excited to help out students and to reach to their goals in their life.”said Mccarns, 31, Bio Psychology. The election lasted from April 18 – April 25. Ayesh, 18, Chemistry said “This is my first time running for VP this year and I’m excited to help out students as much as I can so that I can accomplish in campus and so that students will be able to reach their goals.” The two are currently senators for ASO. Mccarns is also the current President for Alpha Gamma Sigma.

Both want to increase more resources toward creating more classes because many were cut. The goal is to help students with securing classes that do not conflict with other classes, events, and activities outside of school. There are plans to work on events and become more involved with students through programs and clubs, as well as students both transferring out and enrolling. Pathways is a guideline program that Mccarns and Ayesh are trying to push. It will help students with deciding the proper classes to take towards their major