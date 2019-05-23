By Briana Carr

Dr. Mani Gagrat was awarded a golden apple at this years 15th annual Golden Apple Awards. Gagrat is a math professor here at Los Angeles Harbor college and she has been for two decades. She graduated from two universities, University of Kanpur and Indian Institute of Technology. In which she obtained both a Masters degree and Doctor of Philosophy (or PhD).

The Golden Apple awards is an event honors teachers, of all grade levels, for their excellent performance. It was founded by Mike and Patricia Koldyke in 1986. They felt as though teachers weren’t given proper recognition for their outstanding teaching and leadership skills. Thus a tradition was born. This year the Kiwanis Club of Lomita Harbor hosted the event during teacher’s appreciation week.

It was held at the Hilton DoubleTree hotel in Torrance. The nine lucky teachers receive a $50 gift card and a certificate of appreciation from locally elected officials. Some of these officials include: Henry Sanchez Jr., mayor of Lomita, and Mark Waronek, Lomita councilmen.