by David Bellhouse

Bonnie Burstein, Los Angeles Harbor College’s mental health consortium, is leaving to retire after 18 years of service. A celebration for her years of dedicated service was held on May 22 in the Student Union Bistro.

Burstein has a PhD in psychology and has helped countless students at LAHC. She has been a very active person, hosting over 50 seminars all around California college campuses on various topics from mental health, school shootings, and suicide prevention. Vice President of student services Luis Dorado said “Bonnie has maintained critical component of student mental health. She leaves a huge legacy in regards to campus well being.” in regard to how much the meetings helped students.

Deborah Tull, Burstein’s partner in her mental health workshops, spoke very highly of her when she said “She’s a very proud member of Each Mind Matters, an organization dedicated to student mental health.” When asked about the importance of these workshops, Tull said “Suicide is the second leading cause of death on college campuses, our workshops main goal is to start a conversation about (these issues).” Burstein is also a member of various other organizations on campus such as CalWorks, Harbor College Counseling division, and Special Programs and Services.

At the event there were dishes of everything from sweets to egg rolls, to tea. Dorado and Tull stood up to congratulate Burstein for all her hard work “Bonnie has been at the helm of helping students,” Tull said, Dorado continued when he said “We award Bonnie for her 18 years of service and her excellent work.” After their speeches, Bonnie was given three awards: a dedication award from Steve Swaim and Tim Davis, a life skills center leadership award from Deborah Tull, and an SPS retiree award from Amarylles Hall. At the end of the celebration, Burstein gave all her co-workers a beloved farewell and everyone went on their way to the food.

“I plan to take plenty of art classes and sleeping in.” Burstein said with a laugh when asked about her plans after retirement. She had nothing but smiles for everyone coming and signing her farewell card. Burstein has fond memories of the workshops she held “The best thing about speaking is when you see that students get what you’re saying. Speaking about yourself takes a lot of courage, so when you see it pay off it feels really good.” After a few years of peace, Burstein plans on returning to teach a class in Counseling 002.