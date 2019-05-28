By: Isaias Morales

Anti-vaxxers are growing to be more and more, and that is not a good thing. An anti-vaxxer is a colloquial name for individuals who are a part of an alarmingly growing part of the population that believes that vaccines are to blame for a wide variety of health problems. The most touted of those problems being the development of autism within those that choose to get vaccinated. There are dangers to not getting vaccinated and not doing so to “prevent” a child from developing autism is a not a good reason at all.

Anti-vaxxers are not something new, but the movement has gained an alarming amount of attention through celebrity endorsement. Jenny McCarthy, a well known Hollywood actress, announced her son was diagnosed with Autism and blamed it on vaccines, by doing this she became a figurehead for the anti-vax movement. At the start of the year 2000, they were no reported cases of measles in the United States, only cases from patients brought from out the U.S, however, with the growing amount of individuals choosing to not take the measles vaccine, the disease has once again gained a foothold in the United States.

Here on campus, the antivax movement has now begun to be noticed. Nurse Carole Stevenson, our resident registered nurse in charge of the Student Health Center, recently received an email from Los Angeles Harbor College President Otto Leet asking her to be on alert for the disease. Nurse Carole replied to this email by saying that she has not seen any students displaying symptoms nor have any came in to report it. She did however offer an idea to President Lee asking if he wanted to go ahead and have students come into the health center to have blood tests done to show whether or not they have the needed immunizations/vaccines, she as well offered the same for the staff and campus administration. President Lee declined the offer and replied that they should wait because there have not been any reported cases yet, but to be on alert for any updates.

While Harbor is only now beginning to notice and prepare for issues with measles and other easily preventable diseases, other college campuses have not been as lucky. At UCLA, students and staff have been quarantined because of a student who was exposed to the measles disease and then attended classes as well as was around the campus. Information of potential individuals who were in contact with this student has yet not been released.

In an email sent by the UCLA school Chancellor Gene D. Block, he t verified what had occurred , “ On Monday. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH) notified UCLA that one of our students had contracted the measles. I want to assure you that campus epidemiologists and top health experts have been working very closely with local public health officials to ensure that notifications are made and proper care is provided to all who might be affected. Upon learning of the incident, UCLA immediately identified and notified more than 500 students, faculty and staff with whom the student may have come in contact or may have otherwise been exposed.”

Adilen Ochoa, a student at UCLA had this to say about the incident, “I think UCLA should be doing more about it in terms of letting students know more about the situation. They have kind of been keeping the students and staff in the dark. Especially because one of the building they said the student was in was the Psychology building, and I mean I am a Psych major so that is kind of big for me.”