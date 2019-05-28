By: Timothy D. Rosales

Harbor College has been put on blast for the lack of security around campus. More specifically the lack of officers and cadets that protect teachers and items in classrooms. On April 19, a senate meeting took place discussing classes being cut. Teachers then began discussing different incidents on campus such as the incident with Ms. Brown and her class. It was said that after she called the sheriff’s office, help didn’t arrive for 15 minutes. Instructors were outraged on how that could go for so long showing how little workers the school actually has. Bob’s response was, “One deputy, two security officers, and ? of cadets.”

Another problem in question are about the door locks in the NEA building. Specifically room 231 as a trespasser might have scavaged through the room looking for something to take. The person in question wasn’t found but a janitor noticed that a cabinet was opened up. He went to take a look and also found a door leading to electric devices opened. The bottom drawer was damaged and it looks as if someone used a crowbar to try and force it open to take something out of place The janitor said, “I noticed and stepped back and called the sheriff. A woman officer came down and inspected the area so there should have been a report.” The big problem was that the Sheriff Deputy Guskos denied that they received a report of this incident. Ms. Tina Warren talked about this incident as she’s on of the instructors teaching in room 231 and complained about the locks on the room’s door. Another janitor denied that there were problems with the room’s door. Warren replied to that statement by saying, “My doors were unlocked and there are problems with the door.”

The biggest solution to all these problems is more sheriff supervision and more sheriffs in general as it’s hard to keep an eye on the campus with very few resources. Janitors being the eyes and ears for the campus as that isn’t their jobs.