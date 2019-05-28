By: John Jay Robianes

Harbor College have just elected the president and VP this year at 3:15 p.m. on May 2nd. Jessica Mccarns, 31, biopsychology has just won the election for president and Deena Ayesh, 18, chemistry had won her VP . Jessica Mccarns gladly says, “I am glad that I didn’t give up on running for President, I’m so excited to help out students and to reach to their goals in their life.” She had been running for a while and hoped that one day she would be elected as President. Deena who won VP says, “This is my first time running for VP this year and I’m excited to help out students as much as I can so that I can accomplish in campus and so that students will be able to reach their goals.” They are also both senators who runs for ASO. Jessica Mccarns also a current President for (AGS) Alpha Gamma Sigma.

This year and next year both the President and VP wants to increase more resources like having more classes. There have been lots of classes that has been cut down. They want to also help students by making sure their classes does not conflict with the time they have for other classes, events, and things outside of school that they have work on. They want to work on event plannings want to be more involved with students whether its programs or clubs. They want to engage with all the students that needs help to transfer, new students that will come to Harbor college and get them started on what they want to major on. Both want to make lots of events to appreciate for students and to give them encouragement to look upon what the campus have in store for them.

They want to encourage students to be out there and voice out of what they need in order to reach their goals in life. They are determined to give ideas on what they can do to help out in the campus. There is a new structure and idea on how to help out the students that they prefer students to take a look at is called Pathways. It was an idea that was made from and English Professor name Hale, Savard who made this to give students guidelines on how to start their classes and reach their goals.