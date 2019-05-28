By: Victor Valladares

Los Angeles Harbor College Speech Department held its Open Mic Poetry Slam Tuesday Night. Communication instructors Kent Stoddart and Christian Lozada hold this event every semester at the Sacred Ground Coffee Shop next to the famous Warner Grand Theater in San Pedro. The event began with Lozada hosting and welcoming students and entice venue customers to sign up to read a poem that they have wrote or a favorite poem. He shared to the audience his passion he has for poetry and afterwards read a poem he wrote.

Poets were called up by sign in order to read their poems, students came up with more than fifteen poets coming up on stage. Employee Richard Williams says, “nothing but great poetry being read and good vibes.” The event lasted for two hours with poets slamming the night away with all kinds of poetry being read. Stoddart said, “Every semester we have this event for students to gain extra credit for the majority of classes such as Humanities, English, and Speech. Students are invited to read their favorite speech or read their own speech they have written. It’s not only great for the students to gain credit but for students who like to publicly speak and like write poetry as a hobby.” Maria Ramos, English Major, says, “I love poetry and it’s great that we are given a chance to say what we write on stage, helping us better our writing and speaking skills. “David Duarte says. “I come here all the time to get coffee, it’s nice to come in and enjoy a cup of coffee with poetry being read. Wish they can do these type of events on a weekly basis.”