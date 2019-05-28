By: David Bellhouse

The administration held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Seahawk Center on Wednesday May 8th. Everyone was talkative as Los Angeles Harbor College’s music department played some smooth jazz until the event started. Though this event went off with no interruptions, cancelled student protests shows a different side to the school spirit event. Otto Lee, Los Angeles Harbor College’s President greeted the audience when he said “I want to thank our music program… and of course our culinary ” which was met with applause.

The festivities continued as Mr. Lee invited more people from administration to speak, including Mike Fong, the Los Angeles Community College Districts Board Director, and Francisco C. Rodriguez, LAHCs chancellor. Chancellor Francisco proudly announced that buildings such as the SeaHawk center were helped put in place by voters here in the community “76% of voters voted to build great facilities such as the student center… so big thanks to our voters.”ASO’s elected President Jessica McCarn also made a small speech, unintentionally making a bad remark on culinary when she said “With the new equipment the program’s food improved a lot.” to which she backtracked.

After a few more festive speeches the campus president and others moved to the ribbon cutting and a few photo ops. When asked about his hopes for the ceremony, Mr. Lee said “To me, I’m proudest of the fact that we now have a world class space for our students. A cafeteria, student government, a place to hang out… the students deserve that.” which was a sentiment surely shared by everyone there.

Behind the scenes however there was talks about student protests that didn’t come to fruition. The main focus was to be on cut developmental courses as well as shrinking STEM courses that students need to graduate. One of the coordinators that wanted to get everyone together, Nicholas Gudmundsson said “We wanted to voice our concerns over events happening at the college, but for a lot of people life happened. Some had class, others had other responsibilities. At the end of the day we didn’t have enough support to be heard.”

When the ceremony was done, Mr. Lee was asked to give some insight on Harbor college’s problem with cut classes, to which he said “We’re always looking for classes to help students, but due to the tight budget we unfortunately have to cut some classes. Our counselors do a great job directing students in the right direction towards these classes, but if they’re in low attendance there’s little we can do.” Out of all LACCD schools LAHC has had the most sections cut at a 10% drop from the previous year.