David Bellhouse

Protests were supposed to be held by students during the Los Angeles Community College Board Meeting on May 8th, but didn’t come to fruition. The meeting actually saw more protest from faculty from the math department regarding cut classes than students.

One faculty member was quoted about the affects he foresaw if these actions were taken when he said “What I see in the next few years is that students are going to be dropping like flies if we don’t give them the help that they need… we’re going to see a lot of fails, drops, and eventually transfers.”

Even with faculty’s concerns heard the board moved to proceed with the meeting and passing various legislation that was contrary to what faculty stressed was the best for students

The meeting wasn’t entirely met with gloom however with a small celebratory honor of Los Angeles Harbor College’s connected High School, Harbor Prep Academy. The principle to Harbor Prep Academy, Ms. Jan Murata, brought up two two star pupils to express their gratitude for Otto Lee and Harbor College’s support. One student had to say “Allowing us to take courses at Harbor gives us the opportunity to graduate highschool… with an associate’s degree already under our belt.” Ironically, Harbor Prep Academy is a part of Los Angeles Unified School District, and has almost no connection to any policies discussed in the Community College Board meeting, so it’s presence here is unknown.

At the end of the meeting before the board disbanded a single student made his way to the podium to address his concerns. Micah Pyre-Bowers, 35, Math Major, came to the board with great concern when he said “A member of Harbor College’s staff, Luis Dorado, has been continuously working against student well being and has shown favoritism towards certain groups.” Upon further investigation, Micah was supposed to be a part of a larger student gathering that didn’t come to fruition. “We were all a part of a chat where we all had different concerns, but more and more people started to opt out as the event got closer… regardless I was still trying to find a way to get here… I had to miss four classes today and take a two hour bus ride to even get here.” The group was estimated to be about a dozen students and were supposed to first display during the ribbon cutting event for the Student Union building earlier that day. With only one student being heard it begs the question if students are truly getting their concerns heard by those in the position to do something.