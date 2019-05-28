The Learning Resource paper information for tutoring. Different times and schedules of the tutoring labs.

By: John Jay Robianes

Harbor College provides students to learn and educate themselves, they not only have professors giving lectures and teaching students but they also have tutoring in the library. Students have a hard time learning because so many students sometimes don’t understand the class. Some students learn slow and sometimes its hard for them to understand the lectures that the professors teach in the class. There are visual learners, auditory learners, kinesthetic, tactical, and those with a preference for reading and writing. Some students don’t really need tutoring but it can be very useful especially when they take tests and projects to do. Tutoring can also prepare them for quizzes and projects for the final project.

Learning Resource Center(LRS), located in the library, students can ask questions, get information, resources, and most of all to be taught by others that understand more of what they are studying. There are mathematics, science, physics, language, history, and english. The time and schedule is from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.on Mondays and Thursdays. They have Pace Programs for students and also computer access. Nadine Muro, 38, Mathematics instructional Assistance said “It is important for students to know this service.” In the library students that wears a blue vest can provide assistance in the LRC. It is located in the first floor, the computer lab is always open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Students can only use the computer if they are enrolled for classes for that semester. The Literacy Center is also located in the first floor it provides college reading, vocabulary, and study skills. There is a Circulation Counter that have audio, visual, and self-paced programs.

They provided refreshments for students such as snacks, coffee, tea, water, when they get tutored in the LRC. The last two weeks of the Spring Semester the Tutoring Program are going to also host a Final Jam on the weekends to help. Final Jam is offering math, writing, psychology, spanish, aanatomy, chemistry, and physics. They are promoting so that students could have more time to get tutored. They have English as a Second Language (ESL) Workshops for students to know what they have relating to study. Canvas learning platform is part of what they can offer from the wor