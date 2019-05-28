By: Brianna Carr

The Students and Veterans Los Angeles Harbor College made their voices heard at the “Meet with the Chancellor”event that took place on May 10th with LACCD Chancellor Francisco C. Rodriguez .

Originally the old library,housed the veterans center, however that was torn down a few months ago. Colloquially called “The Bunker,” it was about as a large as a classroom.

After the demolition of the old library, the decision to relocate them temporarily was made by Vice President of Student Services Luis Dorado. While the bunker might’ve been a safe haven for the veterans and is sorely missed by many, in an audio recording of the event, VP Luis Dorado is says , “Unfortunately I couldn’t keep them in there, because it had no heat, it had no A.C.”

During the event various student’s who are veterans and staff took the opportunity to ask the chancellor questions about the future of Veterans and the Veterans center on campus.

Veteran counselor Adam McManamy took the mic and asked , “…right now we’re currently looking for a bigger space [for] our vet center because we’re in a small space right here in the tech building. And we’re wondering if we can maybe get a building in the student union?” To this question, chancellor Francisco C. Rodriguez, did not directly respond. Instead he passed on the answering of the question to campus staff and administrators. “Well the people who design space and student services are here, they’re listening to that. And what usually drives additional support is denial.” Furthermore he went on to say that our district serves over 4,000 veteran students, more than any other district in the state of California. From this he went on to state that LACCD does not only help more veterans, but also students with disabilities, undocumented students, foster care youth, formerly incarcerated students etc.

After delegating the answer, VPDorado finally answered the question and reassured the veteran’s concerns by saying, “….we’re currently going through a process of prioritizing and submitting a proposal in regards to repurposing some of the areas. And one of the areas that we definitely need more space [in] is our veterans student center and bigger. So the goal is, and [it’s] there in the proposal, to actually move from where they’re currently on campus.”

According to statements by VP Dorado, the new proposed space will contain all services needed to meet the needs of veterans. He ended his statement on the topic by emphatically saying, “And because I’m a vet, no one’s gonna take it out.”

The meeting with the chancellor continued, but as students slowly became more animated by the amount and type of questions answered, more and more of them began asking the chancellor questions that on the surface seemed to be expressing their growing frustration with the state of affairs at Harbor College.

At one point during the chat, Chancellor Rodriguez brought up the improved retention and growth rates happening across LACCD, as well as in Harbor, while lamenting a loss of 40,000 students throughout the district. To this, a student in the audience said,“I feel, like, in regards to retention and growth that we’re talking about, that if we were to expand the veterans center, the 40,000 or plus so that we lost we would gain that much more back.”

“Here’s the truth; district wide, right now, there are seats for every one of those 40,000 students today…” replied Chancellor Rodriguez. The Chancellor further went on to explain that while they have the capacity, no community college is at capacity.The budget, infrastructure, staff and other important components of the college are all here and ready to go should the day come.

However, when placed aside the growing concerns on campus related to cut classes, this seems to contradict what statistics say . Enrollment in LAHC has been down 5% since last spring and many student’s blame this on the 10% decrease in dropped sections. The drop in sections has either forced students to take some of their classes at other community colleges or some leave Harbor all together.

The grievances of veterans on campus seemed to come to a tipping point when a student and former veteran who benefited from the larger veterans center took the mic to say this to the chancellor,“There’s no place to relax. Its crazy in there, there’s nowhere for me to calm down from my anxiety.I had a 4.0 the first semester and this semester I think I’m failing every class.” According to this student veteran the move has not only had a direct impact on him but on all the other veterans, many of whom also suffer from issues with anxiety. VP Rodriguez responded by telling the student that they would connect after the meeting and he would make sure that he got the help that he needed. After making this heartfelt promise VP Dorado continued reiterate the temporary nature of the current veterans center. ,

“Secondly to the earlier response, it sounds like that location is temporary. It may not happen quick enough for your particular needs, but know that more support is one the way.” Rodriguez said. As a related topic, newly elected ASO president Jessica Mccarns brought up concerns about changes to the EOPS program and the life skill center. Chancellor Rodriguez once again delegated his answers to Harbor staff and administration.

To this question VP Dorado answered,“In regards to our life skill center, we’re having our counselor that is retiring from the life skill center and we had interns. But because we believe so much in our students, we’re not gonna have interns seeing our students. We’re hiring psychologists to see the students.” This change from interns to licenses practitioners will benefits all students, including the veterans, with mental health issues that interns can’t properly handle.

So what’s the next step for student veterans? Matthew Coulter, 26, Video Game Designing said,” Now we’re just waiting. We’re just waiting to see what comes next and we’re also going to continue to push for the benefits we are expecting, and just for appropriate accommodation for the vets center.”

The meeting marked a huge success for veterans. In time they remain hopeful that they’ll find a new place like The Bunker.

