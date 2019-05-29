By: John Jay Robianes

Veronica Gonzalez with lots of yummy snacks. Mr Erlick Carillo and his wife who runs the taco stand at the parking lot. Thalia Hernandez a culinary art student worker The students store’s variety of flavored chips

The whole campus at Los Angeles Harbor College carries a variety of food that satisfies students hunger from a long class period. Students as well as Harbor Prep love the variety of food there is and continue to come back for the low prices. The dining area is almost always full with students socializing and enjoying their time in the new building. Students walking around campus will also go to the food truck, cafeteria, out to the parking lots to get provided get meals and drinks.



Thalia Hernandez, 22, culinary arts major has worked in the cafeteria for 2 years. When asked about the variety of foods we serve she said, “Some of our morning specials we have are breakfast combos, sandwiches, and omelettes.” She went into further detail about other food variety options . “We also have lunch items, like pizza, burgers, fries, and chips.” The biggest thing that she said they have, which is a good way to show appreciation to all students, is that they also make lots of foods from different ethnic cultures. These include Mexican, Filipino, Chinese, as well as others. Every week, they offer an array of ethnic delicacies. They are open on Monday through Thursday, 7:30-10:00 a.m. and in the afternoon at 11:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Most of the food is around $5 per plate, but not including drinks. Hernandez also wants to promote the bistro’s new and improved cafeteria. She and the other student workers want to bring more and more people to enjoy the food they give. Lots of students, including students from Harbor Prep, go here to try some of these meals that are made from different countries. They wanted to show how interesting the food can be.

Jasmine Abercrombie, 20, Philosophy major, is a part time worker at the student store who also enjoys the different options students have to eat. She says some of the things we have include, “We have chips about $2, candies are about $0.35-$1,, salads about $5, sodas and juices $1-$5, icecream, $2-$4 ice and hot coffee $1-$2 which is about $2, microwavable foods $2-$5, slushies, $1 also many culturally diverse commodities. Refills are available for the drinks.” The student store wants to provide students need a `refreshment from the pressure of going to school and all the hard work they do. Jasmine and all the facilities also want students to be more closer to the store and be comfortable there with the merchandise they offer. Good news is that they don’t even have to pay a fee when they want to buy the food and drinks that they offer.They also want to give more healthy foods.

Erlick Carillo, 43, works at the taco truck in the parking lot, they have tacos, chips, salads, as well as other hearty meats for students. They have bacon wrap hot dogs, quesadillas, cheeseburgers, and tortas, etc. They are about $4-$8 per meal. He says “We have affordable prices for people that want healthy food.” Veronica, 41, works in the Food Truck, Monday through Thursday 9:45 a.m.-6:00 p.m. when asked about what they offer, she said “We have chips, sodas, sandwiches and a lot of different combinations of food.” Recently the food truck moved from the Technology building to the Art building. Most of the food there is around $4 to $10.

For convenience, places like this is important on campus because its faster for students to get some refreshments than going outside of campus and buying food. It is faster and more accessible to the people that need it. It brings better social gathering on campus and helps students learn how to take care of themselves by having choices of their own. Most students tend to gather at the cafeteria and food truck. Students can always get refreshments on campus no matter where.