By: Timothy D. Rosales

Los Angles Harbor College has an event planned and hopes students participate in their event as they give out a free barbecue lunch to all (students please bring your student ID) at the Cafeteria in the new Student Union Building! Lunch is provided at 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Then, at 12 P.M. to 4 P.M. they will be handing out groceries to hungry students at the Cafeteria/Music Hall Quad.

Get ready for finals week and feed your brain!