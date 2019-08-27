Welcome Center and Outreach Operating Hours

By: Monica Parra

The first week of the Fall semester can be the most hectic and this is why the Welcome Center and Outreach Office located in the Student Services and Administration Building (SSA) room 131, have extended their hours to further assist students with offices closing at 7:00 pm this week only. The hours will change back to its regular schedule after Labor Day from 8:00 am – 4:00 pm Monday through Thursday and Friday from 8:00 am – Noon. For more information you can also call their office at (310) 233-4330 or email them at outreach@lahc.edu.


