Harbor Distress Call Proven False; Spread on Facebook.

Timothy Rosales

Staff Writer

Update

Los Angles Police Department received a report from Sheriff Deputy Larry Loughlin about an incident on campus. He came to the scene of the crime where both of the sheriffs were puzzled on the whereabouts to the crime in question. The Student Union building was searched for any information and clues but found nothing and confirmed with Vice President Luis Dorado on the whole thing being a hoax. A call was made sending firefighters and ambulances to Harbor as well.

A post about the crime was published in the Facebook group by an unknown source in “Crimes In Wilmington” leaving residents in shock and fear. These community groups inform members about police and crime activity in the city in question. Deputies inform the public with police codes usually, but this post was written in a suspicious style without any information on who posted it.

We hope to have more information to this story as it develops.