LAHC Football opens season with 44-27 loss to Chaffey College

Jose Quevedo

Reporter

Los Angeles Harbor College kicked off it’s football season against Chaffey College. For Harbor, it figured to be a game in which they struggled to run the ball effectively. Harbor also saw struggles on the defensive side as they could not stop Chaffey’s high powered offense.

The game opened up with Chaffey quickly taking a 10-0 lead early in the first quarter. Harbor cut into the lead making it 10-7 when quarterback (no.12) Jacob Millhouse connected on a 35 yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Lamont Hunt. Jr (no. 21.).As the two teams traded long touchdown passes the first quarter concluded with Chaffey holding on to a 17-13 lead.

The second quarter was one in which Harbor struggled tremendously as Chaffey began to run up the score. A muffed punt by Harbor gave the football to Chaffey in Harbor territory. Chaffey quickly capitalized on the turnover with a five yard touchdown run. A pair of field goals gave Chaffey a 30-13 lead going into half-time. As the game reached half-time, the local crowd voiced their displeasure with both the execution and play calling of their team.

A little after half-time, Harbor received the 2nd half kickoff but their first drive quickly stalled on a three and out. After both teams traded punts, Chaffey got another touchdown run from three yards out. This was the lone score of the third quarter as both teams traded punts throughout the quarter.

Harbor cut into the lead early in the 4th quarter with quarterback (no. 6) Armani Jones Sailor connecting on a seven yard touchdown pass to (no. 8) Dante Franklin. On the ensuing kickoff the Harbor sideline went wild as kicker, Axel Perez, made a booming tackle that had everyone in the crowd on their feet. However, Chaffey would quickly answer back taking the ball 55 yards in three plays capitalized by a 37 yard touchdown pass pushing the lead to 44-20. As the last minutes of the game winded down, Harbor got a touchdown with about 20 seconds left as Hunt. Jr caught his third touchdown pass of the day making the final score 44-27 in favor of Chaffey. Two quarterbacks saw playing time for the Seahawks as no. 6 Armani Jones Sailor finished with nine passes completed in 19 attempts with two touchdowns and 114 yards. Quarterback Millhouse also finished with two touchdowns and 153 yards with eight passes completed in 15 attempts. Hunt. Jr had a great day catching the football as he finished with three touchdowns and 105 yards receiving.

The Seahawks now will enter the bye week with a 0-1 record as they will look to bounce back from this loss and prepare for a local rivalry showdown against El Camino College.