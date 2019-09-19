Beginning of the end for Club Rush?

By: Timothy Rosales (Staff Writer)

The very anticipated Club Rush Los Angeles Harbor College hosts every new semester turned out to be a misstep in the eyes of the general student public one such as Jeremiah Gates as “a disaster”. Transfer Con, an event hosted to help students know where they would want to transfer to, coincided with Club Rush which in the grand scheme of things had good student participation but kinda hurt Club Rush as whole when the student appeal drove students to pick between the two events with all the little time between courses. Including questionable attendance, some clubs failed to make an appearance. The day of the event, tables and booths were set up for Transfer Con on the right side of the Music building and Student Union building. Staff and workers had it up and ready around 9 a.m. along with Club Rush which was right across from Transfer Con near Fine Arts.

Heidi Medrano spoke on this matter stating, “This was a learning experience for us as we tried to see if we could get foot traffic. We have learned and will be separating events on different days but this was just a coincidence as both events appeared on the same day.” She then explained some clubs attendance issues by saying, “With clubs, after one semester it struggles to keep recurring when the club founders transfer.”

Another member of ASO, Student President Jessica McCarns, was present throughout the event informing students of Club Rush and advertising free tacos when you sign up with them and grab a wristband. She also had a few words about the event when asked about low student attendance by saying, “The crowds were here when it started but went a little slower around 11-ish. At 9 a.m. there were students as the good attendance was there before lunch.” She went on how they had a taco truck and did have a smaller club attendance, perhaps more recognition for the next event will help improve next time.

When it came to student feedback, it was given a lot of marks for clubs who couldn’t attend due to time restraints. One student was very vocal on his disappointment of the event. Jeremiah Gates, Business, 21, had this to say, “From a scale of one to ten I give this semester’s Club Rush a three!” He voiced more of his reason stating; “I barely saw any clubs that I participated with for three years have a booth or the newest Anime Club that started last semester out there appear. Not even the tacos helped change my opinion.” When asked what he thought could help next time he said, “Separating the events would help not overlap each other and more activities as I heard the next day Club Rush did an event which was confusing.” He also subscribes to A.S.O. events on social media which helps him stay up to date.

When Club Rush did get a small following again around 12 p.m. as the tacos were being handed to students who participated, tacos were stopped due to low supply of tortillas in which did show students had some interest for the last hour before closing. With mixed reviews on the subject, a student who also went to El Camino had some critiquing comparisons when it came to the two schools club event. Joon Kim, Computer Science, 20, had some a statement for Harbor’s event by saying, “This event was mediocre.” When asked why, he responded with this statement, “El Camino had like 20-30 booths for clubs by itself. Honestly, seeing Transfer Club at the same time took out the meaning of Club Rush.” When asked what he’d like to see improve he listed, “Better time management, more promotion for the event, and more awareness for clubs to be shown next time.”

It also announced later in the day that Club Rush’s scavenger hunt was moved to the following day due to time restrictions could help prove some of the students listed above of their advice to seeing an improvement in the next events to come.

