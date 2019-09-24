Harbor Men’s Soccer Early Season Struggles Continue

Jose Quevedo

Reporter

Los Angeles Harbor College men’s soccer team (0-3-4) faced off against Palomar College (3-3-0) Tuesday September 17. For Harbor the early season struggles continued as they remained winless after suffering a 4-2 defeat to Palomar.

Palomar gained the lead within four minutes of the opening whistle. After the early goal, Harbor created some chances but saw their shots go wide of the goal. Palomar doubled their lead as they capitalized on a header off a corner kick that made its way into the net. As the game continued and both teams traded near chances, Harbor players protested a non-call to the referee on what they thought was a handball inside the box. For the rest of the first half Palomar and Harbor continued to trade long passes and created minimal scoring opportunities. As the teams went into halftime Palomar lead the game by a score of 2-0.

The second half began similar to the first half with Palomar scoring a very early goal this time capitalized by a quick run from the Palomar forwards pushing the lead to 3-0. Harbor had several chances to get on the board. They ultimately got on the board with a stunning free kick from (no.23) Hugo Lemus cutting the deficit to 3-1.

The game got a little dicey after a couple hard fouls as the referee had to issue a couple of yellow cards and a few verbal warnings but nothing much came after it. Palomar increased the lead to 4-1 on a free kick with some wicked ball movement that made its way past Harbor goalkeeper (no 32.) Alejandro Flores. Harbor rescued a goal just before the final whistle making the final score 4-2 in favor of Palomar.

One local by the name of Joe Flanigan said “Harbor has a very solid team I’ve watched them a couple times this year, I feel that the very quick Palomar forwards gave the Harbor defense some trouble.”

The Harbor Seahawks now sit at a record if 0-3-4 after seven games and will continue to look for that first win. They will now prepare to take on Allan Hancock College game time is at 4 p.m, Friday September 20.